PML-N directs MPs to vote for Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi instructed the party MPs to vote for Pakistan Democratic Movement’s joint candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani who is contesting against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for a general seat.

Abbasi, while chairing a meeting of the party’s parliamentary body attended by 80 PML-N MPs, directed them to reach parliament by 11:00 am to vote for Gillani.

He also conveyed a special message from PML-N supreme leader and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and party president Shahbaz Sharif, directing all the parliamentarians to stay in Islamabad until the completion of polling.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “Now is the time for [Prime Minister] Imran Khan to go home.”

“The parliamentary party meeting discussed the Senate election and the arrest of vote thieves in Daska and demanded that the facts about the abduction of 20 presiding officers be brought to light,” she said.

Marriyum said that the government was still in power due to the support of the coalition parties. “If the coalition leaves, the government will fall at once,” she declared.

She said that Shahbaz, and other detained parliamentarians including Khawaja Asif and Khursheed Shah would come to the assembly to cast their votes.