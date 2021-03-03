NATIONAL

Pakistan offers military training, assistance to Qatar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defense Production Zobaida Jalal has offered military training to Qatari armed forces, APP reported, adding Pakistan’s military schools were open to soldiers belonging to the Gulf peninsula.

Speaking to Qatar amabassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Jalal applauded diplomatic relations between the two countries, calling Qatar a “trustworthy friend” of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan said.

Defense and security ties between Pakistan and Qatar date back to 1983 when the two nations signed an MoU on defense cooperation. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in joint training, exercises, and deputations.

A large number of Pakistan nationals serve in the Qatari Armed Forces as well as in key advisory roles.

In February, the two countries signed a 10-year Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply contract at the “lowest-ever publicly disclosed price under a long-term contract in the world.”

The landmark deal at lower rates will save Pakistan a total of about $3 billion over the next 10 years, Nadeem Babar, prime minister’s adviser on petroleum said Monday.

Earlier this week, Qatar’s Consul General in Karachi told a gathering of the business community that his country’s administration was planning to increase employment opportunities for Pakistan nationals in the coming years.

He said the two countries were working on several joint ventures in the area of defense production and collaborating in agricultural and industrial sectors.

The Qatari ambassador also promised full cooperation with Pakistan during his interaction with the minister for defense production, saying his country would strive to broaden and deepen its relations with the South Asian country.

 

