Pakistan among world’s most sought-after tourist destinations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has emerged as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations over the past few years.

Pakistan has topped several international travel lists such as Forbes’ “The 10 coolest places to go in 2019” and Conde Nast’s “best holiday destination in 2020,” according to a media report.

The Pakistani government and people hoped the development would attract more investment in tourism-affiliated businesses and help create better-paying jobs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration has announced plans to develop and promote tourism and relax visa restrictions for foreign travellers.

Besides, another foreign publication, DW quoted the Communications manager at the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Babar Javaid, saying that due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the authorities could not implement the government’s tourism strategy over the past year.

In recent years, travel bloggers have flocked to Pakistan, drawn by the country’s tall peaks, lush valleys, and rich heritage. The content they produced and posted on social media contributed to the surge in the global interest.