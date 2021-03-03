World

France, allies to push on with protest at IAEA over Iran’s activities

Iran said last month it was scaling back cooperation with IAEA, ending extra inspection and monitoring measures introduced by 2015 deal

By Agencies

PARIS: France and its Western allies plan to lodge a protest with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog to criticise Iran’s decision to curb cooperation with the agency, the French foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Iran said last month it was scaling back cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), ending extra inspection and monitoring measures introduced by the 2015 nuclear deal, including the power given to the IAEA to carry out snap inspections at facilities not declared by Iran.

“The nuclear tensions will lead us in the coming days to put forward a protest in the framework of the IAEA Board of Governors to regret this decision,” Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing.

Britain, France and Germany — all parties to the deal with Iran — on Monday circulated a draft resolution backed by the United States for the Vienna meeting voicing “serious concern” at Iran’s reduced cooperation and urging Iran to reverse its steps.

Iran has bristled at the prospect of such criticism, threatening to cancel a deal struck a week ago with the IAEA to temporarily continue many of the monitoring measures it had decided to end — a black-box-type arrangement valid for up to three months and aimed at creating a window for diplomacy.

A vote on the resolution is due by the end of the week.

The IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors is holding a quarterly meeting this week against the backdrop of faltering efforts to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers now that US President Joe Biden is in office.

Diplomacy, however, is making limited progress. Iran said on Sunday it would not take up a European Union proposal to hold a meeting with other parties to the deal and the United States.

“The situation is complicated,” Le Drian said. “The problem is to know who goes first and nobody wants to be trapped. The fact that the Iranians suspended the Additional Protocol is not good news,” he said, referring to Iran’s move last month to curb IAEA inspections.

Previous articleAll eyes on Senate as voting underway
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on senior Russian government officials and Russian entities in response to what US officials said was Moscow’s...
Read more
World

Oil slips on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand

LONDON: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as expectations that top producers would agree to raise oil supply in a meeting this week weighed on sentiment,...
Read more
World

Three female media workers killed in Afghanistan

JALALABAD: Three female media workers lost their lives after unknown assailants shot at them in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, their...
Read more
World

China says door to Xinjiang ‘always open’ but UN should not prejudge

GENEVA: China said on Tuesday that it was discussing a visit to its Xinjiang region by United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, but...
Read more
World

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) on Tuesday, in its first big...
Read more
World

US failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing ‘dangerous’: UN expert

GENEVA: A UN human rights investigator said on Monday (early Tuesday morning in Pakistan) that it was “extremely dangerous” for the United States to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.