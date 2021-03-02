World

Three female media workers killed in Afghanistan

Unknown assailants opened fire at the women when they were walking home from office

By Agencies

JALALABAD: Three female media workers lost their lives after unknown assailants shot at them in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, their TV network said, in what appeared to be the latest targeted killing to rock the war-torn country.

“They are all dead. They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot,” Zalmai Latifi, the director at Enikass TV, told AFP.

Latifi said the women were killed in two separate attacks. All three worked in the dubbing department for the broadcaster.

Zahir Adel, a spokesman at Nangarhar´s provincial hospital, also confirmed the toll.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been targeted in a recent wave of political assassinations that has spread panic across Afghanistan and forced many into hiding — with some even fleeing the country.

The killings have increased since peace talks were launched last year between the warring Afghan government and the Taliban — the latest attempt to end decades of conflict.

Previous articleA hung Senate
Next articleOil slips on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Oil slips on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand

LONDON: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as expectations that top producers would agree to raise oil supply in a meeting this week weighed on sentiment,...
Read more
World

China says door to Xinjiang ‘always open’ but UN should not prejudge

GENEVA: China said on Tuesday that it was discussing a visit to its Xinjiang region by United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, but...
Read more
World

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) on Tuesday, in its first big...
Read more
World

US failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing ‘dangerous’: UN expert

GENEVA: A UN human rights investigator said on Monday (early Tuesday morning in Pakistan) that it was “extremely dangerous” for the United States to...
Read more
World

US sanctions for Navalny poisoning may come on Tuesday: sources

WASHINGTON: The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as early as Tuesday,...
Read more
World

Chinese hackers target Indian vaccine makers, says firm

NEW DELHI: A Chinese state-backed hacking group has in recent weeks targeted the IT systems of two Indian vaccine makers whose coronavirus shots are...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Opposition controversy

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the opposition intentionally wanted to make Senate elections disputed. “The opposition knew...

Healing our divided America

Djà vu or a Kashmir solution?

Establishing ascendancy in the skies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.