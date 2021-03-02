NATIONAL

Indian flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A Sharjah-bound Indian flight made an emergency landing in Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger suffered a medical emergency.

According to an official statement by IndiGo, the passenger was declared dead on arrival in Karachi by the airport medical team.

“IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team,” the statement said.

“We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family,” it added.

In November, a Delhi-bound GoAir plane, carrying 179 passengers, was diverted to Karachi due to a similar medical emergency. The passenger, who was administered all possible medical help onboard, was declared dead after landing at Karachi.

