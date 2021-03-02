Fawad surprised over ECP decision to ‘delay’ SC-suggested reforms

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday expressed surprise after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to delay electoral reforms aimed at ensuring transparency in the Senate elections until 2024.

In a statement issued late Monday night, the election commission said the Senate elections scheduled for March 3 will be conducted “as per past practice” as there is insufficient time to implement any of the suggestions provided by the Supreme Court in its ruling.

In a Twitter post, the minister said the commission has acknowledged the importance of the latest technology to prevent the practice of horsetrading in the Senate elections. But he was astonished the regulator had decided to delay these reforms until the next elections.

الیکشن کمیشن نے سینٹ کے انتخابات میں ووٹوں کی خرید وفروخت اور کرپشن روکنے کیلئے ٹیکنالوجی استعمال کرنےکی اہمیت کو تسلیم کیا ہے لیکن حیران کن طور پر وہ ان اصلاحات کو اگلے انتخابات کیلئے مؤخر کر رہے ہیں، سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ بہرحال مختلف رائے دیتا ہے ہمارے لئے دونوں ادارے محترم ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 2, 2021

The decision of the Supreme Court gives a different opinion, but both the institutions are respectable to us, he said.