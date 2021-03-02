NATIONAL

CAA issues fresh guidelines for inbound flights

An official notification says countries in Category A have been reduced from 25 to 15

By News Desk

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Monday issued a new travel advisory for inbound flights, private, and chartered planes, a notification issued in this regard said.

According to the notification, the CAA reduced the countries in Category A from 24 to 15, while the ban on passengers from countries in Category C remained intact.

The guidelines will remain in place until March 14, the notification said.

Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are among the 21 countries included in Category A, according to the notification.

Meanwhile, Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Ghana, Ireland, United Kingdom, Zambia, and Netherland are among the 15 countries included in Category C.

It is pertinent to mention here that the passengers from countries included in Category A do not require a COVID-19 PCR test before landing in Pakistan.

Passengers from countries in Category B need to have a test, not less than 72 old.

Per the notification, those living in Category C countries will have to obtain special permission from the government of Pakistan if they wish to travel to the country.

News Desk
News Desk

