SC upholds secret voting during Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Announcing its verdict on a presidential reference seeking legal opinion on the holding of Senate election through an open vote, the Supreme Court on Monday said polls for the Upper House will be held through a secret ballot.

The 4-1 majority opinion was announced by a five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed.

The reference was forwarded to the apex court in December under Article 186 of the Constitution, which relates to the advisory jurisdiction of the forum, after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his desire to curtail the practice of horsetrading in Senate elections by introducing an open-ballot system.

Following two months of proceedings, the court had on Thursday reserved its verdict, later announcing to issue it on Monday (today).

In a short order issued today, the court observed elections to the House are held in accordance with the law and the Constitution, saying it “is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to protect the polls from the menace of corruption”.

It also said that the commission could “use the latest technology to ensure the holding of transparent elections” by exercising powers granted to it under Article 218.

While the order cited Article 226 of the Constitution to support its argument, the judges said the Parliament can decide if it feels the need to end the secrecy of the voting process.

A detailed verdict is expected to be issued shortly.

‘HISTORIC DECISION’:

Addressing a press conference soon after the verdict was issued, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan while terming the ruling a “splendid decision” said it was a “victory for Pakistan”.

He said he was grateful that the court listened to all the stakeholders.

“The attorney general’s team worked hard and great arguments were done. Such a detailed discussion on the Senate has not happened before,” Khan said.

“The honourable court said secrecy (of the election process) is not absolute,” he observed and said the verdict implies “it cannot stay (the same way) till the Day of Judgement.”

Prime Minister Imran, he said, had made efforts to end “bribery, thievery and buying and selling” in the Senate polls.

“When elections are held through identifiable ballots, no one would dare to sell their vote,” he said, adding: “This is a splendid opinion for transparency.”

The senator said after the verdict, the election commission would have to ensure three things: identifiable ballots, proportional representation and ensuring free and transparent elections.

Separately, speaking to reporters in Peshawar, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz dubbed the verdict as “historic” under which the March 3 elections will be held “as per Article 226”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Faraz, too, observed the top court has directed the election commission to use the latest technology and take the necessary steps to ensure transparency in the elections. The minister further asked the ECP to take requisite steps to ensure transparency in the light of the court decision.

THE REFERENCE:

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan had on December 23 moved the 11-page reference wherein President Dr Arif Alvi had sought the answer to the question of whether or not the condition of the secret ballot under Article 226 applied to the Senate elections.

The proceedings started on January 4.

While the court urged the government to decide the issue through Parliament, President Alvi in February approved an ordinance to hold the Senate polls through an open vote after the government failed to sail it through the National Assembly where it lacks a two-thirds majority required to pass legislation.

Under the Constitution, all elections, except for the election of the prime minister and chief ministers of provinces, must be held through a secret ballot.

On March 3 (Wednesday), over 1,100 members of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies will elect 52 new members to the 104-seat Senate for six-year terms.