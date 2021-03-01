NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 1,392 new Covid-19 cases, transmission rate further decreases

In the last 24 hours, 36 people died of coronavirus-related complications

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 1,392 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 38,338 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 3.63 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 36 people died of coronavirus-related complications. Of them, 32 were under treatment in hospitals while the rest at their homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Punjab topped the chart with 13 deaths, followed closely behind by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The percentage of ventilators occupied in four cities is as following: Multan 18 per cent, Islamabad 28 per cent, Peshawar 18 per cent and Lahore 34 per cent.

Oxygen chambers were also occupied in four cities: Gujrat 94 per cent, Peshawar 37 per cent, Lahore 24 per cent and Islamabad 24 per cent.

About 206 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-19 positive person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, 38,338 tests were conducted on Sunday, including 10,057 in Sindh, 16,777 in Punjab, 6,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,907 in Islamabad, 383 in Balochistan, 330 in GB, and 540 in AJK.

So far, 546,371 people have recovered from the disease across Pakistan, with the nation achieving a significant 90 per cent recovery rate.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in February last, a total of 581,365 Covid-positive cases have been detected including the dead, recovered and under-treatment patients.

Some 12,896 deaths were recorded of which 4,350 died in Sindh, 5,363 in Punjab, 2,079 in KP, 501 in Islamabad, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 301 in AJK.

Previous articleKhalilzad visits Kabul looking for ways to speed up Afghan peace process
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Schools resume regular classes after drop in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Schools across Pakistan resumed Monday regular five-day classes after the country witnessed a decline in Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent weeks. In November,...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC rejects objection over PPP leader’s nomination for Senate

KARACHI: The election tribunal of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the objection raised on the nomination of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE lauds Pakistan-India border truce along LoC

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed an agreement between the militaries of Pakistan and India to restore the ceasefire along the Line...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC upholds secret voting during Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Announcing its verdict on a presidential reference seeking legal opinion on the holding of Senate election through an open vote, the Supreme Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

International forces trying to destabilise country internally: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said that some international forces were trying to destabilize Pakistan by creating chaos in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran praises China’s miraculous victory over poverty   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to popular social media site Twitter to felicitate Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UAE lauds Pakistan-India border truce along LoC

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed an agreement between the militaries of Pakistan and India to restore the ceasefire along the Line...

Myanmar court files another charge against Suu Kyi as protesters march again

Netanyahu says Iran ‘clearly’ behind blast on Israeli ship

SC upholds secret voting during Senate elections

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.