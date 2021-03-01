Pakistan reports 1,392 new Covid-19 cases, transmission rate further decreases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 1,392 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 38,338 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 3.63 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 36 people died of coronavirus-related complications. Of them, 32 were under treatment in hospitals while the rest at their homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Punjab topped the chart with 13 deaths, followed closely behind by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The percentage of ventilators occupied in four cities is as following: Multan 18 per cent, Islamabad 28 per cent, Peshawar 18 per cent and Lahore 34 per cent.

Oxygen chambers were also occupied in four cities: Gujrat 94 per cent, Peshawar 37 per cent, Lahore 24 per cent and Islamabad 24 per cent.

About 206 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-19 positive person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, 38,338 tests were conducted on Sunday, including 10,057 in Sindh, 16,777 in Punjab, 6,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,907 in Islamabad, 383 in Balochistan, 330 in GB, and 540 in AJK.

So far, 546,371 people have recovered from the disease across Pakistan, with the nation achieving a significant 90 per cent recovery rate.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in February last, a total of 581,365 Covid-positive cases have been detected including the dead, recovered and under-treatment patients.

Some 12,896 deaths were recorded of which 4,350 died in Sindh, 5,363 in Punjab, 2,079 in KP, 501 in Islamabad, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 301 in AJK.