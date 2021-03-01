NATIONAL

Isa seeks speedy trial as SC takes up review petitions

The judge says he seeks an early verdict on the set of review requests, seeking larger-bench hearings, as one judge is due to retire in April

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa sought an early decision on his appeal in the majority judgement that quashed the presidential reference against him as the Supreme Court took up his petition in the case on Monday.

Justice Isa, who called on a 10-judge bench of the top court, said he seeks an early verdict on the set of review requests, seeking larger-bench hearings, as one judge, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, is due to retire in April.

“This case is important because it relates to the accountability of the judiciary and transparency of their conduct,” he said.

Subsequently, the court served a notice on Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan and adjourned the hearing until Tuesday (tomorrow).

In June, the Supreme Court had dismissed the presidential reference which sought action against Justice Isa for non-disclosure of family members’ properties in his wealth statement.

The reference filed in May 2019 alleged that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns. Justice Isa contested the allegation, saying he is not a beneficial owner of the flats — neither directly nor indirectly.

However, seven of the 10 judges on the bench hearing the case ordered the Inland Revenue Department (IRS) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to seek explanations from the judge’s wife and children on the nature and source of funding for three properties in their names in the United Kingdom and submit a report to the SC registrar.

Justice Isa then approached the apex court, seeking a review of the decision. Bar associations, including the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), also filed similar petitions.

The petitioners had contended that the three judges — Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi — who wrote dissenting notes in the detailed reasons should not be excluded from the bench hearing the review petitions.

In December, the apex court reserved its verdict, before releasing it on February 22 wherein it referred the matter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed.

Previous articlePakistan reports 1,392 new Covid-19 cases, transmission rate further decreases
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 1,392 new Covid-19 cases, transmission rate further decreases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 1,392 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 38,338 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 3.63 percent. In the...
Read more
Top Headlines

Khalilzad visits Kabul looking for ways to speed up Afghan peace process

WASHINGTON/KABUL: The US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, held discussions on Monday with a senior Afghan official in Kabul over ways to accelerate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Schools resume regular classes after drop in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Schools across Pakistan resumed Monday regular five-day classes after the country witnessed a decline in Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent weeks. In November,...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC rejects objection over PPP leader’s nomination for Senate

KARACHI: The election tribunal of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the objection raised on the nomination of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE lauds Pakistan-India border truce along LoC

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed an agreement between the militaries of Pakistan and India to restore the ceasefire along the Line...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC upholds secret voting during Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Announcing its verdict on a presidential reference seeking legal opinion on the holding of Senate election through an open vote, the Supreme Court...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

SHC rejects objection over PPP leader’s nomination for Senate

KARACHI: The election tribunal of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the objection raised on the nomination of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)...

UAE lauds Pakistan-India border truce along LoC

Myanmar court files another charge against Suu Kyi as protesters march again

Netanyahu says Iran ‘clearly’ behind blast on Israeli ship

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.