Karachi man arrested for murdering couple

KARACHI: Karachi police on Sunday said to have arrested a man for murdering a couple in a New Karachi neighbourhood.

Jamil, 70, and his wife Farhat were found dead in their house earlier this week. The post-mortem report suggested the two were murdered 10 days ago.

During investigations, the police detained a suspect who had taken a loan from the couple.

The suspect had taken Rs1.4 million from Jamil and agreed to return the money in installments, the investigation officer in the case said. However, a few months ago, he suffered a loss in business due to which he was unable to pay back the amount.

This is when he decided to commit the crime, the IO said and added that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

A case has been registered against the suspect and he has been taken into custody, police said.

Further investigations are underway, the IO added.

