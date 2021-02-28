World

Biden says Saudi announcement to come Monday

White House plays down new sanctions on crown prince's aides

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Saturday said his administration would make an announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday, following a US intelligence report that found Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Biden administration has faced some criticism, notably an editorial in the Washington Post, that the president should have been tougher on the crown prince, who was not sanctioned despite being blamed for approving Khashoggi’s murder.

Asked about punishing the crown prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, who is also known as MbS, Biden said: “There will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally.”

Biden did not provide details.

But a White House official suggested no new significant steps were expected.

“The administration took a wide range of new actions on Friday. The president is referring to the fact that on Monday, the State Department will provide more details and elaborate on those announcements, not new announcements,” the official said.

Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of MbS policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, on Friday issued a statement rejecting the US report’s findings and repeating its previous statements that Khashoggi’s killing was a heinous crime by a rogue group.

Among the punitive steps, the United States took on Friday was the imposition of a visa ban on some Saudis believed to be involved in the Khashoggi killing and sanctions on others, including a former deputy intelligence chief, which would freeze their US assets and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.

Previous articleIsrael says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on its ship
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on its ship

JERUSALEM: Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday his “initial assessment” was that Iran was responsible for an explosion on an Israeli-owned ship...
Read more
World

Explainer: US seeks to put Saudi crown prince in his place — for now

DUBAI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been spared direct punishment after a US intelligence report implicated him in the killing of...
Read more
World

Scores arrested as Myanmar police disperse anti-coup rally

YANGON: Police fired tear gas and water cannons and there were reports of gunfire Sunday in Myanmar’s largest city where another anti-coup protest was...
Read more
World

Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman shot and wounded

YANGON: Police in Myanmar launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against military rule on Saturday in towns and cities across...
Read more
World

School children abducted in Nigeria’s Niger state released, governor says

MAIDUGURI: Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 42 people, including 27 students, who were kidnapped from a boarding school last week in the north-central...
Read more
World

Bangladesh says under ‘no obligation’ to accept stranded Rohingya refugees

DHAKA: Bangladesh is under “no obligation” to shelter 81 Rohingya Muslim refugees adrift for almost two weeks on the Andaman Sea and being assisted...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Expatriates show concerns over ‘continuous unpleasant events’ in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistani Forum (OPF) Canada Chairman Burhan Khan has pointed out a weaker link among Pakistan, its institutions and expatriates, saying current situation...

Riaz, Mahmood and Kohler-Cadmore hand Islamabad United first defeat

Epaper – February 28 LHR 2021

Babar Azam’s 90 helps Karachi Kings trounce Multan Sultans

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.