PM terms Sri Lanka special friend & strong partner of Pakistan

FM vows to enhance bilateral trade volume to $1bn

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Sri Lanka is a special friend and a strong partner of Pakistan.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister thanked the leadership and the people of Sri Lanka for his warm reception and gracious hospitality during his recent visit. The Prime Minister said he agrees with the impression that Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations are growing in a dignified manner for further expansion and promotion.
In a Joint Communiqué, issued in Colombo, on the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace, security, and stability. Both countries reiterated their commitment to the principles and objectives of the SAARC Charter and stressed the need for SAARC Member countries to build on convergence, for the greater good of the people in the region.
The Prime Minister underscored the need for peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes through constructive dialogue in accordance with international legitimacy. In the context of regional connectivity, Imran Khan highlighted the opportunities presented by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for regional economic growth and prosperity and invited Sri Lanka to join it.
The Pakistan side announced 100 scholarships in the field of medicine (MBBS and BDS) for the Sri Lankan students. They also agreed to enhance cooperation in tourism and share expertise in the hospitality industry.
They expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral cooperation in the field of defence and noted that the elevation of staff-level talks to defence dialogue has further provided an opportunity to expand security sector ties. During the visit, five memoranda of understanding were signed between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka was aimed at further fortifying the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries and transforming them into economic partnership.
In a statement on Thursday, he said, “We are committed to enhancing bilateral trade volume with Sri Lanka to one billion dollars.”
The minister said two sides discussed to further activate FTA between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Foreign Minister said, “We have decided to grant more scholarships to Sri Lankan students to get admissions in the educational institutions of Pakistan.” He said Sri Lanka also acknowledges Pakistan’s assistance to deal with the scourge of terrorism.

Staff Report

