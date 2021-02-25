FATF to decide on Pakistan’s grey list status today

PARIS: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will announce later today if Pakistan has done enough to curb the practice of money laundering, a potential source of terror financing, to be removed from its so-called grey list.

In its previous meeting in December, the body said Islamabad had now reached 21 targets out of 27 set for it in 2018 — when Pakistan was placed on the list of countries with inadequate controls over money laundering — and urged it to complete the plan by February.

Starting February 21, the global dirty money watchdog engaged in a four-day virtual meeting to discuss, among other matters, the status of Pakistan after a review of the measures it has taken to combat the menace of ill-gotten money.

The meetings were hosted in Paris and multiple countries, including Pakistan, will come under review.

Officials familiar with the developments have expressed strong confidence that Pakistan would finally be removed from the list “if the decisions are taken on merit”.

Despite active Indian lobbying, few analysts expect Pakistan to be blacklisted, which so far includes only Iran and North Korea. A minimum of three votes by FATF members are required to avoid the blacklist and Pakistan enjoys the unwavering support of Malaysia, Turkey, and its all-weather friend China.

Pakistan is also pressing hard to be removed from the grey list. While it has strong allies among the 37-member countries that make up FATF, Russian and US support is critical to being removed from the grey list.

The government has lately been pushing through tougher legislation and other measures to ward off blacklisting by the watchdog which means it would be shunned by international financial institutions.

Last year, the government got three laws — the Anti-Money Laundering (second amendment) Bill-2020, Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) (third amendment) Bill-2020, and Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill-2020 — passed in a joint sitting of Parliament.

In recent months, law enforcement agencies have cracked down on hardline religious groups — especially Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its welfare arms, Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insanyat — and on their sources of income, arresting, trying, and convicting several of their members and leaders.

“To date, Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed 21 of the 27 action items,” a statement issued by the global watchdog in December had said.

Pakistan had already complied with the six recommendations and also submitted details to the FATF Secretariat, reports suggest. The progress would come under evaluation during the upcoming meetings.