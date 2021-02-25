NATIONAL

ECP declares Daska by-poll null and void, orders re-election

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared a last week’s by-election for a National Assembly (NA) seat in a Sialkot constituency as null and void and ordered the government to hold re-election on March 18.

The commission on Saturday stopped the initial results of the NA-75 (Sialkot-IV) by-election — a seat in Daska Tehsil of the city which fell vacant after the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Sahibazada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah in August — suspecting vote fraud.

In a press statement, the ECP said it had suspected that the results of 20 polling stations in the constituency had been falsified because it received the results of the constituency with “unnecessary delay”.

 

More details to follow

