CITY

Indictment of ex-Sindh IG, others in NAB case deferred

By INP

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Wednesday deferred the indictment of former Sindh police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali and other accused in a corruption reference.

In 2017, the National Accoun­tability Bureau filed a corruption reference aga­inst Jamali and other police officials for allegedly making some 5,000 illegal appointments by misusing their authority in the Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) in Hyderabad during 2013-14, causing a loss of Rs500 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB had filed the reference against Jamali; Fida Hussain, then Sindh Reserve Police Head; Aitezaz Ahmed, then SSP; Captain (retired) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, then SP of Matiari district; Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SP; Khalid Mustafa Korai and others for their alleged roles in making appointments.

It was alleged that the aforementioned police officers misused their authority and circumvented the required procedure to make the appointments in the Sindh police and the Sindh Reserve Police, in particular.

Initially, the Supreme Court had appointed a fact-finding committee to identify illegalities in recruitment, and later, in the light of the committees’ recommendations, it had referred the matter to NAB to investigate the scam.

The indictment was deferred as the judge was on leave. The next hearing in reference will be held on March 9.

Previous articlePPP leader gets bail extension
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

PPP leader gets bail extension

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended until April 13 the bail period of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former provincial...
Read more
KARACHI

Abro, Siddiqui move SHC against ECP rejection of Senate nomination

KARACHI: Saifullah Abro of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Rauf Siddiqui of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) against...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi ATC acquits two in 2016 majlis attack case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Tuesday acquitted two accused in connection with a 2016 attack on a religious gathering in the Nazimabad...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC summons IO in NAB case against Shah

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of former provincial chief minister Qaim Ali Shah in a land allotment...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi’s police pop their rollerblades on to catch street criminals

KARACHI: Karachi police are deploying an armed rollerblading unit to curb theft and harassment on its teeming streets. Gliding in a circle with their weapons...
Read more
KARACHI

Tribunal rejects nomination of PTI candidate for Senate

KARACHI: An appellate bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the nomination of Saifullah Abro, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Kasur professor arrested on harassment charges

KASUR: The principal of a public nursing college in Kasur was arrested Wednesday on charges of harassment and blackmailing. Two police cases were registered against...

Pakistan seeking growth-focused ties: Qureshi

Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Tandav

Biden, Trudeau pledge to counter China, climate change, in warm first ‘meeting’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.