World

US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drug charges

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia

By Agencies
FILE PHOTO: Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, following the sentencing of Guzman in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON: The wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested and charged in the United States on Monday with helping her husband continue to run his drug trafficking cartel while he was behind bars.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband’s high-profile US trial two years ago where he was convicted of trafficking tons of drugs into the United States, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia.

Her arrest is the highest-profile US capture of a Mexican on drug charges since former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos was detained in October, and experts said it indicated a deterioration in bilateral security relations.

Coronel was charged by the US Department of Justice with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States. She is expected to appear in a federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

An affidavit attached to the charges also details Coronel’s alleged involvement in her husband’s escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and a second attempted prison break in 2016 before the 63-year-old was extradited to the United States.

A lawyer for Coronel could not immediately be identified, and lawyers in Mexico linked to the Guzman family did not respond to a request for comment.

A Mexican official familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified, said Coronel’s arrest appeared to be solely a US initiative and that Coronel was not wanted in Mexico.

“[It’s] a sign of what’s likely ahead,” former Mexican ambassador to the United States Arturo Sarukhan said, describing it as an example of US agencies acting with little coordination with Mexican counterparts.

Joint efforts to fight drug trafficking were strained by Cienfuegos’ arrest, with Mexico’s government moving to restrict US agents’ activities in Mexico in retaliation for what it called a breach of trust.

The Justice Department unexpectedly dropped the Cienfuegos case the following month and let him return to Mexico, a move Mexico welcomed as restoring trust between the two countries. Two months later, Mexico dropped its own case against Cienfuegos.

The investigation into Coronel was handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), rather than the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The charges relate to alleged trafficking activity between 2014-2107 prior to the high-profile Brooklyn trial where Guzman was convicted on drug trafficking offenses.

The indictment documents said Coronel relayed messages on behalf of Guzman to facilitate drug trafficking after his arrest in 2014.

Prosecutors said Coronel also conspired to aid her husband in his July 2015 escape from the Altiplano prison in Mexico through a mile-long tunnel from his cell. An unnamed cooperating witness was paid $1 million to help facilitate a failed second escape a year later, according to the affidavit.

POTENTIAL PRESSURE STRATEGY:

Coronel, who married Guzman as an 18-year-old beauty queen in 2017, is a dual US-Mexico citizen who lives in Mexico. It was unclear why she was in the Washington area at the time of her arrest.

Prosecutors at Guzman’s trial two years ago said he amassed power through murders and wars with rival cartels. Guzman was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years, which the sentencing judge said reflected Guzman’s “overwhelmingly evil” actions. Guzman was sent to ADX Florence in Colorado, the nation’s most secure “Supermax” prison.

Tomas Guevara, an investigator in security issues at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, said Coronel’s arrest might be part of a “pressure strategy” to prompt cooperation from Guzman.

Previous articleEpaper – February 23 LHR 2021
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US vows ‘firm action’ against Myanmar military

WASHINGTON: The United States will keep up “firm action” against Myanmar authorities violently cracking down on opponents of a military coup, Secretary of State...
Read more
World

China calls for reset in Sino-US relations

BEIJING: Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday the United States and China could work together on issues like climate change and the...
Read more
World

Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident

CHICAGO: Boeing Co. said it recommended suspending the use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver at...
Read more
World

Protesting Indian farmers vow to amass more supporters outside capital Delhi

More than 100,000 farmers and farm workers gathered in India’s northern Punjab state on Sunday in a show of strength against new farm laws,...
Read more
World

Iran says US must first lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 deal

DUBAI: Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear...
Read more
World

US President Biden, Canada’s Trudeau to meet virtually next week

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will hold his first bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an event the neighboring countries...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Baloch protesters end Islamabad sit-in after PM Imran’s pledge to meet...

Protesters calling for an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan ended a week-long sit-in in the capital on Monday, after an assurance that Prime Minister Imran...

Teaching Arabic in schools

Jirga system and women rights

Turkish prisons are beyond the pale of inhumanity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.