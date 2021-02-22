NATIONAL

ISPR chief addresses press conference

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The chief military spokesperson is briefing reporters about the national security situation and achievements in counter-terrorism measures.

Giving an overview of the peace achieved through Operation Raddul Fasaad (elimination of strife), launched four years ago today, Gen Babar said this operation was not area-specific and its domain extended to the entire country.

“The strategic intent of the operation [Raddul Fasaad] was, and is, a peaceful, stable and normalised Pakistan where the public confidence in the state is restored and terrorists and extremists are rendered completely ineffective by curtailing their freedom of action,” he said.

 

More details to follow

Previous articleLHC tribunal admits Rashid’s appeal against Senate nomination rejection
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LHC tribunal admits Rashid’s appeal against Senate nomination rejection

ISLAMABAD: The election tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday approved for hearing a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Senate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in Thatta water supply reference adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in Thatta water supply scheme reference involving former president and Pakistan People's Party...
Read more
NATIONAL

200 booked for attacking Jang offices in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police have registered a case against over 200 people for attacking the offices of the Jang media group in the metropolis on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Militants kill four women activists in N Waziristan: police

PESHAWAR: A group of suspected militants ambushed a vehicle carrying women activists from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the North Waziristan district on Monday,...
Read more
KARACHI

Tribunal rejects nomination of PTI candidate for Senate

KARACHI: An appellate bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the nomination of Saifullah Abro of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the...
Read more
KARACHI

PPP wins Tharparkar by-election

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) defeated the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in a by-poll for a National Assembly seat in Tharparkar, unofficial results announced...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Militants kill four women activists in N Waziristan: police

PESHAWAR: A group of suspected militants ambushed a vehicle carrying women activists from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the North Waziristan district on Monday,...

Tribunal rejects nomination of PTI candidate for Senate

PPP wins Tharparkar by-election

School closed in Thatta after nine students contract coronavirus

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.