ISPR chief addresses press conference

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The chief military spokesperson is briefing reporters about the national security situation and achievements in counter-terrorism measures.

Giving an overview of the peace achieved through Operation Raddul Fasaad (elimination of strife), launched four years ago today, Gen Babar said this operation was not area-specific and its domain extended to the entire country.

“The strategic intent of the operation [Raddul Fasaad] was, and is, a peaceful, stable and normalised Pakistan where the public confidence in the state is restored and terrorists and extremists are rendered completely ineffective by curtailing their freedom of action,” he said.

