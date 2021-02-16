Opinion

Remembering an extraordinary film

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
11
0

Bol is a film directed by Shoaib Manzoor which was released on June, 24, 2011. It has been 10 years since the release of this Pakistani masterpiece film but still today it influences thousands of minds positively with its realistic story. Not one but this film consists several messages and moves around some critical topics of our society like poverty, the hatred for transgenders, patriarchy and religion. The leading actress and the protagonist of the film Humaima Malik has given a matchless performance in this movie. This is starts by leading actress telling her story before being hanged as her last wish. She starts with explaining about her that he was a physician and was poor. He was obsessed with male child but could not get one. Only due to the obsession of male child the mother gave birth to many female children due to which mother got week physically but yet she was not allowed to skip giving birth due to some religious beliefs. Because of being poor they could not feed the children very well. Her mother gave birth to a transgender who was later raped by a man at working place. Having this belief that the raped transgender child can bring dishonor he was killed by the father. There are numerous tiny ups and downs in the film. For getting money the father sleeps with a lady who later gives birth to his daughter. One day the lady leaves this daughter also at physician’s home. Thinking that the baby girl can dishonor for him, he tires to kill her. Here the protagonist resists to save the baby but mistakenly kills her father and gets the capital punishment. Before getting hanged the actress leaves a question that if killing is a crime why is not giving birth a crime?

Farahnaz

- Advertisement -

Turbat

Previous articleChina’s rapid growth
Next articleCultural imperialism through Media
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Cultural imperialism through Media

Back a few days ago, I was sitting with my mother and she was viewing a cooking show on an international station which was...
Read more
Letters

China’s rapid growth

China is among the best friend of Pakistan. In 1949, China got independence. China was entirely devastated after the civil war, but because of...
Read more
Editorials

A shock for Imran Khan

A number of PTI legislators publicly challenged the nomination of some of the party candidates for the Senate elections. It was maintained by the...
Read more
Editorials

Afghan peace deal in jeopardy

It was almost certain that once the Biden Administration took over, it would review many of the foreign policy decisions made by the outgoing...
Read more
Comment

The senate trial of Donald J Trump

I’m writing this column in the midst of the Senate trial of Donald J. Trump. On January 13, Mr Trump was impeached by the...
Read more
Comment

The looming threat of Cyber warfare

A cyber attack is no less lethal than a nuclear attack. It could cripple financial systems, stock markets, navigation systems of ships at sea...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

PTI to emerge victorious in Senate polls: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerge as a victorious party in the Senate elections, scheduled...

Cultural imperialism through Media

Remembering an extraordinary film

China’s rapid growth

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.