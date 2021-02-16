GPKSC urges Pak-Kashmir Diaspora to apprise EU Envoy with IIOJK situation

MIRPUR: Global Pakistan-Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), a United Kingdom-based organization, on Tuesday called upon the Pakistani/Kashmiri Diaspora community to apprise European Parliamentary (EU) delegation with the real picture of human rights atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

The EU Parliamentary delegation is due to visit the IIOJK on February 17, reportedly on the invitation of the Indian government.

Talking to journalists, GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, currently on an official visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), said: “India is spearheading the fake picture of the bleeding vale of Kashmir against the reality to mislead the world of the current Kashmir situation in disputed IIOJK territory”.

He continued that New Delhi was trying to befool the international community through the false assertion that they have lifted the lockdown from the Muslim-majority occupied valley, which he termed as the largest prison in the world.

Khan underlined that the IIOJK was giving the picture of an open prison since the lockdown began on August 05, 2019, and has been carrying on for a seemingly indefinite period.

“Kashmiris blood-riddled hands of the occupational armed forces of India will receive the EU Parliamentary delegates with their prevailing sinister approach of misguiding them of the true Kashmir situation where the people of the State were struggling for their just cause”, Raja Sikander Khan said.

A 20 member European envoy delegation is scheduled to reach Srinagar on a two-day visit to IIOJK on February 17 to assess the current situation in the strife-torn disputed Indian occupied state, says a report from across the Line of Control.

The envoys represent over 20 countries, including France, Germany, Austria, New Zealand, Italy and the Netherlands.

Earlier, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan had said that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir expect new United States President Joe Biden to play the role of a true world leader and help resolve the Kashmir conflict.

Addressing the “Meet the Press” programme of the Karachi Press Club on Sunday, he had said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were willing to accept any offer of third-party mediation for a peaceful and just solution for the Kashmir issue, provided the Kashmiris are included in the mediation process as the largest party in the dispute.

“We hope that the Biden government will ask India to stop the massacre in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to restore the human rights of the Kashmiris, including their right to self-determination which is obligatory by the United Nations,” he had said.

The president of the AJK, while responding to several questions from journalists, said that the state of Pakistan will not compromise on the Kashmir issue as the hearts of 220 million people in Pakistan beat with their Kashmiri sisters and brothers.

“Our real concern is that our efforts are not fruitful, because the United States is silent, the British Parliament is talking, but its prime minister is silent, Russia is not talking about Kashmir.

“We also firmly believe that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of the international situation and whatever India does, will continue their struggle to gain their freedom and liberty,” Khan had said.

The AJK president had underscored that the Kashmir people got rid of the slavery of the Maharaja government and now they have been fighting India for the past 73 years and shed their blood for freedom. No power on earth can stop them from seeking freedom and liberty, he had added.

On the situation of the occupied Kashmir, the state president had said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only waged a war against the Kashmir people but also imported hundreds of thousands of Hindus from all over India to settle in Kashmir.

Modi planned to add six to seven million Hindus to the existing 14 million Kashmir population to turn the Muslim majority into a minority, he had added.