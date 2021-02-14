HEADLINES

PM pressures to to live up to Karachites’ expectations, says Asad Umar

52 state-of-the-art firefighting fire tenders provided by a Chinese company were handed over to KMC

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the federal government has been making all-out efforts for the development of the port city, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a personal interest in the development of Karachi.

Addressing a ceremony at Governor House in Karachi, the federal minister said: “[PM Imran] calls meetings, demands timelines and pressures all of us that we live up to the expectations of the people of Karachi for development projects.”

He maintained that the government had gone beyond its “personal responsibility” as Karach was not “an ordinary city”. “The Centre has stepped forward and is trying to address Karachi’s legitimate complaints and grievances,” Asad said.

Regarding the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), the minister said that the city for the first time would have a “modern transport system”, wherein the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) had started on the prototype for a bus which will be completed by March.

“We hope to start delivery of buses in the month of June,” said Asaf, adding that the target was to have the Green Line operational by the months of July and August.

Components of the project include 22 bus stations, escalators and elevators, a bus depot at Surjani Town and a command and control centre in Saddar.

Furthermore, a consultant has been brought on board for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and similar swiftness in removing encroachments from stormwater drains is expected.

Moreover, 52 state-of-the-art firefighting fire tenders provided by a Chinese company were handed over to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The state-of-the-art firefighting vehicles were provided by a Chinese company and are different from traditional fire tenders that can only spray water.

The new fire truck products will greatly enhance the Karachi city government’s fire-fighting emergency rescue level and provide strong hardware support for the safety of the citizens, he said during the ceremony.

Elaborating on the types of deadlines they have to face, he informed the ceremony attendees that a meeting had been called for a revised schedule of the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV project) since the timeline given for October 2023 was not accepted.

Separately, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday has said that under the cover of a plantation, the government of Sindh was trying to encroach Karachi Port Trust land, despite an order issued by Supreme Court in this regard.

In a tweet, he said: “As usual GoS abusing its authority & acting as land grabbers”.

“KPT has sent a legal notice to GoS & initiated contempt proceedings”, the minister added.

A day earlier, while talking to a private news channel, Asad had said that the government had moved a constitutional amendment bill to conduct the Senate elections through an open ballot to discourage horse-trading practice and to ensure more transparency, adding that the ruling party would accept whatever decision the Supreme Court (SC) makes.

Asad had said that Prime Minister Imran is committed to his promise from day one to make electoral reforms to ensure more transparency in the system.

He had maintained the opposition parties’ alliance is doing agitation and negative politics in the country to get the NRO, but the government will not give them any kind of concession.

Previous articleSaeed Ajmal does like PSL 6 song
Next articlePakistan to get 17M doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

80 candidates applying for the coveted Senate slots so far

The Election Commision of Pakistan has said that some 80 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the slots in the Senate so far,...
Read more
HEADLINES

MTP bans female students from sitting in front seats of vans

The Mansehra Traffic Police (MTP) has issued controversial directives wherein they have barred female students and women from sitting in the front seats of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Taliban deny chief Haibatullah was killed in Quetta

KABUL: Afghan Taliban rejected a report claiming the militant group's chief had been killed in a blast in Quetta. Hashte Sobh, an Afghan daily, citing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to get 17M doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Pakistan will soon 17 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX scheme, the British High Commission said on Sunday, which would therein...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam suggests eggs sold by kgs, gets trolled

LAHORE: A video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz suggesting eggs are weighed and sold by kilograms has been viewed tens...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC approached for vaccination of shelter homes’ staffers

ISLAMABAD: As part of the strategy to make shelter homes safe and secure and promoting healthy lives at the premises, Naseemur Rehman, focal person...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM pressures to to live up to Karachites’ expectations, says Asad...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the federal government has been making all-out efforts for the development...

Saeed Ajmal does like PSL 6 song

Maryam suggests eggs sold by kgs, gets trolled

NCOC approached for vaccination of shelter homes’ staffers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.