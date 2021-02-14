Coronavirus kills 58, infects 1,262 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 58 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,276, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

According to the NCOC, 1,262 fresh infections were reported during the past 24 hours. The total count of active cases is 25,649 and the positivity rate stands at 3.4 per cent.

A total of 37,115 tests were conducted across the country during the past 24 hours, added the NCOC.

At least 40 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), taking the tally to 9,448. According to health officials, no deaths were reported in the region. So far 281 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease. As many as 24 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 8,694.

Sindh recorded 421 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 253,510. According to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, 13 more patients died from the deadly virus as the death toll reached 4,212. He further said that 559 more patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 235,143.

Punjab reported 492 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 163,367. According to health officials, 32 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll surged to 5,026. As many as 150,984 patients have recovered from the disease in the province so far, they added.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told the NCOC on Saturday that Punjab has intensified the vaccination process of healthcare workers and over 70,000 staff shall be vaccinated within 21 days.