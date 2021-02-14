80 candidates applying for the coveted Senate slots so far

The Election Commision of Pakistan has said that some 80 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the slots in the Senate so far, it emerged on Sunday.

In Peshawar, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate Shazia Tehmas and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Dost Muhammad Mehsud filed their nomination papers.

Similarly, in Lahore, PTI’s Aon Abbas and Malik Zaheer Abbas submitted their application for candidacy in the polls.

The ECP a day earlier had said that 78 candidates had submitted their nomination papers, with Returning Officers (ROs) for contesting election on Senate vacant seats to be held on March 3.

According to an official of ECP, 15 candidates had filed their nomination papers from Punjab at the time, with 20 from Sindh, 24 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 15 from Balochistan. As many as 16 nomination papers had been submitted for Women seats while five for Non-Muslim and 14 nomination papers had been submitted for Technocrats and Ulema seats on Saturday.

It is pertinent here to mentioned that the Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the date for submission of nomination papers for the Senate elections till Monday.

According to a press statement, the date has been extended to facilitate the candidates.

As per the revised schedule, the list of contesting candidates will now be published on Tuesday (February 16).

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on February 17 and 18, followed by the filing of appeals against any acceptance or rejection of nominations which will be done by February 20.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission will scrutinise the credentials of the candidates through an online process.

The documents submitted by the candidates would be verified by the Ministry of Interior, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The financial documents provided by the prospective candidates would also be checked by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

An election tribunal will dispose of all appeals by February 23. And finally, the ECP will publish a revised list of nominated candidates on February 24.

Any notified candidates wishing to withdraw their candidacy will be able to do so before February 25.

A total of 52 senators in the House of 104 are set to retire on March 11 on completion of their six-year term. The number includes four of the eight senators from the former Federally Adminis­tered Tribal Areas (FATA).

As the seats representing FATA will not be filled due to the merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in May 2018, the Senate strength will shrink to 100.

Polling will, therefore, be held to elect 48 members: 12 each from KP and Balochistan, 11 each from Punjab and Sindh, and two from Islamabad.

The legislators will also vote to elect seven members on general seats including two women and two technocrats in the four provinces. Besides, the election on one minority seat each in KP and Balochistan will also be conducted.

More than 65 percent of the senators due to retire belong to the opposition parties.