PM offers condolences to families of martyred soldiers

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a message of condolence on Saturday, a day after four Pakistan Army soldiers laid down their lives in a terrorist attack on a check-post in the Makeen area of South Waziristan district.

“My condolences and prayers go to the families of our four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen, South Waziristan fighting a terrorist attack,” the premier tweeted.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said four terrorists were also killed when security personnel retaliated.

Reports suggest a group of 10 terrorists had attacked the check-post in the Makeen area dominated by the Mehsud tribe. They said the attackers used both heavy and light weapons in the attack.

The four terrorists killed in the retaliatory fire belonged to the proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). However, their identity could not be ascertained.

INP

