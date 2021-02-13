CITY

Lahore gets urban forests on Japanese model to fight air pollution

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced the development of 50 urban forests in Lahore based on the Miyawaki model as part of efforts to develop urban forests for improving the deteriorating environmental situation in the provincial capital.

“I have launched urban forestry on the lines of [the] Miyawaki technique in Japan where the trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser and is the best way to fight pollution,” the prime minister tweeted.

“50 sites have been chosen in Lahore,” he added. “[The] first experiment was in Liberty roundabout in 2020.”

Miyawaki is a method invented by 93-year-old Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. He is active worldwide as a professional in the restoration of the natural vegetation on degraded land.

His work developed into the Miyawaki method, an approach that prioritises the natural development of forests using native species. Miyawaki forests can grow into mature ecosystems in just 20 years — astonishingly fast when compared to the 200 years it can take a forest to regenerate on its own.

Once stabilised, the forest is left to flourish, forevermore, on its own without further interference. The technique helps build dense and native forests.

The 51 sites where forests are being developed include: Jilani Park, Bahria Park, Township, Pathrowonwali Park, Arjun Road and Bilal Park in Green Town, Qarshi Park, Ghalib Market Park, Main Park, Main Boulevard and Aslam Riaz Park in Gulberg, Block H-1 Park, Phase II, Sabzazaar, Block E-1 Masjid Ya Rasool Allah Park, Gulshan-i-Ravi, Saggian Park 1, Jallo Botanical Garden, Canal Road (Harbanspura to Fatehgarh), Jallo to BRB Canal, Tajbagh, Triangle Park near the railway station, Sher Shah Block Park, Garden Town, Main Park of Shadman Market, Wasa Office, Shadman, Gulshan-i-Ravi Park, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Park, Kareem Block and Moon Market parks in Allama Iqbal Town, Ayubia Market Park, Muslim Town, B-1 Block Park, Johar Town, International Market M-block, Model Town Extension, Canal Road, greenbelt Fatehgarh to Harbanspura, Circular Garden, Rewaz Garden, Family Park, Faisal Town, Qainchi Park Ferozepur Road, Greater Iqbal Park, G-1 Market Johar Town, Begum Kot Triangle Shahdara and Halloki interchange.

Previous articleBanning Isa from hearing cases of PM will damage judicial credibility: Maryam
Next articleEU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan to develop blue economy strategy: President Alvi

KARACHI: Pakistan would adopt a responsible strategy on the blue economy for sustainable use of ocean resources as it is transforming into a geo-economic...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP asks FBR, NAB, SBP to verify data of Senate candidates

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday directed four institutions to provide it with data of candidates contesting the Senate elections for verification. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N to support PPP’s Gillani in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to support Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani in the upcoming Senate elections. The decision was taken...
Read more
NATIONAL

Efforts afoot to ensure transparent Senate polls: Faraz

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the government is making efforts to ensure transparency in the upcoming Senate...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI, JI issue final lists of Senate candidates

ISLAMABAD: The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and an opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday issued the final list of their candidates for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Banning Isa from hearing cases of PM will damage judicial credibility: Maryam

LAHORE: Disapproving of a Supreme Court's order banning Justice Qazi Faez Isa from hearing any case involving Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI, JI issue final lists of Senate candidates

ISLAMABAD: The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and an opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday issued the final list of their candidates for the...

Myanmar army hunts protest backers over social media comments

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

Lahore gets urban forests on Japanese model to fight air pollution

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.