Gillani’s request for vote transfer approved

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday approved a request of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani to transfer his vote from his hometown Multan to Islamabad.

Following the acceptance of his request made Friday, Gillani’s vote has now been registered at his Sector F-8 address, making him eligible to contest the forthcoming Senate elections from Islamabad.

Gillani, a senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, is a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party opposition alliance seeking to oust the government.

Interestingly, only two days ago, his son, Ali Kasim Gillani, had denied the reports of him running for the House from Islamabad.

“This is to categorically deny that Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani has gotten his vote registered in Islamabad. Any news regarding his candidature for Senate elections from Islamabad is false,” he had told The News.

Despite finalising the names for the elections, the PPP saw the ECP schedule impractical to do many jobs. It also appealed to the authorities concerned to show some flexibility.

Subsequently, the election commission on Saturday issued a revised schedule extending the dates for every stage by at least a day.