World

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

The EU said in a statement that Beijing’s move restricted “freedom of expression and access to information inside its borders,” and violated both the Chinese constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

By Agencies

BEIJING: The European Union (EU) on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britain’s pulling of the license of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN.

The EU said in a statement that Beijing’s move restricted “freedom of expression and access to information inside its borders,” and violated both the Chinese constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The statement also said that Hong Kong’s announcement that its public broadcaster would also stop carrying BBC broadcasts added to the “erosion of the rights and freedoms that is ongoing” in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory since the imposition last year of a sweeping new national security law.

“The EU remains strongly committed to safeguarding media freedom and pluralism, as well as protecting the right to freedom of expression online and offline, including [the] freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information without interference of any kind,” the statement said.

While Britain is no longer in the EU, it remains a member of the Council of Europe, which oversees a 1989 agreement linking broadcasting licenses. Britain, the US and foreign correspondents based in China have also expressed dismay over the BBC ban.

China’s move Thursday was largely symbolic, because BBC World was shown only on cable TV systems in hotels and apartment compounds for foreigners and some other businesses. However, it comes against the backdrop of a growing conflict between Beijing and Western governments over a slew of issues ranging from human rights to trade and the Covid-19 pandemic in which Chinese criticisms over foreign media coverage have played a prominent role.

China’s National Radio and Television Administration said BBC World News coverage of the country violated requirements that news reporting be true and impartial, reflecting complaints about BBC reports about the government’s initial response to the virus outbreak in China.

Other complaints were over allegations of forced labor and sexual abuse in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang, home to Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups. The EU statement specifically linked the ban to BBC reporting on those topics.

It wasn’t clear whether BBC reporters in China would be affected. Last year, Beijing expelled foreign reporters for The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times amid disputes with the Trump administration and complaints about media criticism of the ruling Communist Party.

Britain’s communications watchdog, Ofcom, revoked the license for CGTN, China’s English-language satellite news channel, on February 4, citing links to the Communist Party, among other reasons.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Ofcom acted on “political grounds based on ideological bias.”

Losing its British license was a major blow for CGTN, which is part of a global effort by the party to promote its views and challenge Western media narratives about China, into which it has poured enormous resources. CGTN has a European operations hub in London.

Previous articleLahore gets urban forests on Japanese model to fight air pollution
Next articleMyanmar army hunts protest backers over social media comments
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Myanmar army hunts protest backers over social media comments

YANGON: Myanmar’s army is hunting for seven well-known supporters of protests against this month’s coup and they face charges over comments on social media...
Read more
World

Blasts hit Afghanistan, at least four killed

KABUL: At least four Afghan security force members, including a commander, were killed and seven were critically injured in blasts in eastern and southern...
Read more
World

US to lift its terrorist designations of Yemen’s Houthis on February 16: Blinken

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemen’s Houthi movement effective February 16, even as...
Read more
World

Anger over arrests in Myanmar at anti-coup protests

YANGON: Opponents of Myanmar’s military coup sustained mass protests for an eighth straight day on Saturday as continuing arrests of junta critics added to...
Read more
World

Trump lawyers portray impeachment trial as Democratic score-settling

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s lawyers said on Friday Democrats had provided no evidence the former president incited last month’s deadly US Capitol riot and had...
Read more
World

Indian authorities assess damages after earthquake in Tajikistan

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities said on Saturday there were no initial reports of critical damage to buildings and infrastructure, or casualties, in its northern...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI, JI issue final lists of Senate candidates

ISLAMABAD: The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and an opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday issued the final list of their candidates for the...

Myanmar army hunts protest backers over social media comments

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

Lahore gets urban forests on Japanese model to fight air pollution

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.