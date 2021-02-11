HEADLINES

JCSC lauds NCOC’s efforts for containing Covid-19

Forum discusses emerging regional geo-strategic environment, including the fast-paced developments

By APP
A police officer uses megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, as the lockdown continues during the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

RAWALPINDI: The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) on Thursday dilated upon the latest situation of Covid-19 and lauded the services of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which was established to synergize the unified national effort for containment of the pandemic.

The JCSC met at the Joint Staff Headquarters with JCSC Chairman General Nadeem Raza leading the meeting. It was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CONS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and tri-services.

The forum discussed the emerging regional geo-strategic environment, including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies or doctrines and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

The participants also discussed the situation of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), and reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of IOK in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The forum reaffirmed the resolve of armed forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with the comprehensive security strategy. The participants lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in the fight against terrorism.

At the end, the JCSC chairman lauded the jointness of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.

Previous articleHooliganism at IHC
Next articleRizwan’s hundred helps Pakistan outlast South Africa
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Rockets fired from Afghanistan leave child martyred, 7 minors hurt

RAWALPINDI: A five-year-old child embraced martyrdom while seven other minors received injuries after terrorists fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan at Bajaur. According to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC adjourns presidential reference about Senate elections till Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on the presidential reference seeking an opinion on open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC disposes of case pertaining to PTV chairman’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday termed the appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bukhari against the guidelines of Supreme Court...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM tasks three-member committee to probe into video scam through FIA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed an inquiry committee to probe into the video scandal of alleged vote-trading by certain members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani envoy denounces India for targeting Pakistan in UNSC

UNITED NATIONS: The top Pakistani diplomat pushed back against false Indian claims in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Wednesday regarding the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI issues policies on coronavirus vaccination, impact on economy & education

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan aims to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating 70 per cent of the eligible population in 2021, said the policy...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Kashmir issue head on

The people of Kashmir, despite all the odds, have never lost hope in the right of self-determination. The Kashmiri diaspora does not need to...

Global warming

Increase salaries

Another coup

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.