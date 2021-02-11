IHC dispose of case pertaining to chairman PTV appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday termed the appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bukhari against the guidelines of Supreme Court (SC) and disposed of a case against it.

The court instructed the federal government to make a new appointment while keeping in view the SC direction. The Bukhari could also be reconsidered in the application procedure, but it would be necessary to provide good reasons for giving any age relaxation, it further said.

Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah heard the case, wherein the lawyer of Naeem Bukhari apprised the court that the authority had clubbed the matter of PTV managing director in-line with the IHC order.

Minallah remarked that this bench had ordered the ministry, on January 14, to send a new summary for the appointment but this had not been done so far. The chief justice further said that the court used to demonstrate tolerance in passing any order in some cases.

After this, the court disposed of the case.