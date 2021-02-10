Zong network down across country

- Advertisement -

LAHORE: Mobile data network operator Zong went down in major cities across the country on Wednesday afternoon.

The issue came to light after customers complained of slow browsing and being unable to make or receive calls on Twitter.

@Zongers why facing zong call issues in Lahore? — Noman Ejaz (@nomanejaz32) February 10, 2021

@Zongers dear is any maintaince work going on Lahore Cannal? signals sudden goes down and no network msg appears and sudden back. Zong device are same mostly showing 3g before its was 4g — Muhammad Omar Farooq (@ahaomar) February 10, 2021

The exact nature of the fault hadn’t been ascertained till the filing of this report; however, several users also complained of having no internet browsing at all.