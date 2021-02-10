NATIONAL

Zong network down across country

By Staff Report
LAHORE: Mobile data network operator Zong went down in major cities across the country on Wednesday afternoon.

The issue came to light after customers complained of slow browsing and being unable to make or receive calls on Twitter.

The exact nature of the fault hadn’t been ascertained till the filing of this report; however, several users also complained of having no internet browsing at all.

 

Staff Report

