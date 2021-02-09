NATIONAL

No conspiracy against journey of development can succeed: Buzdar

CM says there is not a single corruption scandal against the incumbent government

By INP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that frustration is visible on the faces of those promoting anarchistic politics and assured that no conspiracy against the government’s development journey will ever succeed.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has selflessly served the masses and there is not a single corruption scandal against the incumbent government.

Buzdar further said that the politics of looters has come to an end and those spreading confusion through their negative politics have no future.

“No hindrance has been allowed in public service despite difficulties, because people want development and prosperity. The Pakistan Democratic Movement should read the writing on the wall because anarchistic designs never work,” he added.

