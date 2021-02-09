Five arrested from outside court for carrying weapons

LAHORE: Five individuals were arrested from outside Lahore sessions court’s gate reserved for judges for carrying arms and ammunition.

According to the court’s security in-charge, the men tried to enter the premises through the judges’ gate on Tuesday morning. The men, he said, had brought weapons with them to attend a hearing.

Three rifles, two pistols, six magazines, and 45 bullets were seized from their possession.

He said the men were shifted to the Islampura police station for further action.