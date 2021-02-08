NATIONAL

Lawyers storm IHC building as protest against anti-encroachment drive turns violent

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Lawyers protesting against the demolition of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during an anti-encroachment operation last night wreaked havoc on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building on Monday.

Scores of lawyers barged into the Chief Justice Block (CJB) of the high court and broke windows.

They also chanted slogans against IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah outside his chamber, leaving him trapped inside. Reports suggest Justice Minallah was inside his chamber at the time.

Officials of the Special Security Unit (SSU) were not present when the lawyers entered the block and arrived much later.

Female staffers were evacuated from the CJB and other judges of the high court also arrived at the scene.

 

More details to follow

Staff Report

