Sports

Bavuma fights as South Africa struggle to 188-7 in second Test

Bavuma was unbeaten on 36 at the break and Keshav Maharaj, dropped by Yasir Shah off pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, was not out without scoring

By Agencies

RAWALPINDI: Middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma continued to resist against relentless Pakistan bowling as South Africa reached 188-7 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Bavuma was unbeaten on 36 at the break and Keshav Maharaj, dropped by Yasir Shah off pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, was not out without scoring.

- Advertisement -

South Africa still trail Pakistan’s first innings total of 272 by 84 runs.

Bavuma survived umpire Ahsan Raza’s decision on 16 when he was given leg-before off Hasan Ali, reviewing it successfully to continue his fight.

Resuming at 106-4, South Africa had hoped their skipper Quinton de Kock would build on his breezy overnight score of 24, but the left-hander played on to Shaheen in the third over of the day.

De Kock scored 29.

Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder frustrated Pakistan’s pace-cum-spin attack during a 50-run sixth-wicket stand before disaster struck.

Mulder nudged a push to deep fine-leg but while returning for a second run failed to beat a Shaheen throw and was run out.

George Linde hit three boundaries and a six in his quickfire 21 but missed the line of a Hasan delivery and was bowled.

Hasan has figures of 3-46.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

Previous articleHarvard Law Review elects first Muslim president
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan bowled out for 272 in second Test against South Africa

Pakistan, resuming at 145-3, were bowled out for 272 in their first innings in the second Test against South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium...
Read more
Sports

Liverpool stunned by Brighton; Man City beat Burnley to move clear at the top

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool’s Premier League title defence suffered a damaging blow as Brighton earned a shock 1-0 win at Anfield, while Manchester City moved three points...
Read more
Sports

Babar, Fawad help Pakistan fight back against South Africa on rain-hit day

RAWALPINDI: Skipper Babar Azam hit an attractive half-century and in-form Fawad Alam batted solidly to help Pakistan fight back as the opening day of the...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL allowed 20 percent capacity crowds

RAWALPINDI: Spectators will be allowed inside cricket stadiums in Pakistan this month for the first time in the coronavirus pandemic. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
Read more
Sports

England get Pope boost but Crawley a doubt after freak injury

NEW DELHI: England welcomed back a fit-again Ollie Pope on Wednesday after he recovered from a shoulder injury but the tourists’ batting consultant Jonathan...
Read more
Sports

Babar, Fawad revive Pakistan to 145-3 at tea in second Test

RAWALPINDI: Captain Babar Azam and Fawad Alam revived Pakistan with a century stand to be 145-3 at tea after South Africa reduced them to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram to curb protests

YANGON: Military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup and shut Twitter and Instagram, as residents...

ICC clears way for war crimes probe of Israeli actions

US intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen’s Houthis due to famine

UN urges ‘maximum restraint’ as India farm protesters widen blockade

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.