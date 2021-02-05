Terror in Sujawal 

A newly married woman Samina Munaro 20, was subjected to sexual abuse and brutal torture in the village Yaqoob Munaro of Union council Mureed Khoso a few kilometers away from Jati. An Accused Mir Mohammad Munaro allegedly abducted the woman and subjected her to sexual abuse and physical torture. The rape victim was later moved to Civil hospital Sujawal in a precarious condition for treatment and medical examination. In the aftermath of the incident, Jati police sprung into action and apprehended the accused who was trying to escape after committing the heinous offence. it is the fifth incident of sexual abuse in the area during the period of four months that has sparked fear and unrest across the area. Heirs of Samina Monaro and the general public called for justice and dispensation of peace and public order in the area. On the other hand, robbers robbed a milkman of cash and a motorcycle after subjecting him to sound thrash within the periphery of Maro Bola Khan police station. The milkman was on his way back when robbers intercepted him and robbed him of cash, a motorcycle, and a milk-filled drum. The robbers escaped from the scene after striking heavy blows on his head. The milkman was found in an unconscious state and was shifted to a nearby hospital. No, any case was registered till the filing of this report. This is the second incident of its kind during the past two days.

Kamran Khamiso Khawaja

Sujawal