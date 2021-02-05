Opinion

Foreign garbage

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0

Import and export of material is an economic business which is happing all around the world including Pakistan. However, our country is exceedingly generous to rest of the world that we even take their garbages which mainly comprise of used electronic machines, mobile phones, toys and even clothes. Moreover, there are markets for this waste and people also buy them because of low prices. There is no doubt that its good for those who can not buy new ones. But no one is aware of it that this issue is a ticking time bombs for future environmental pollution. Hence, this poses a question that why they are sending their waste to Pakistan but not to other countries?

There are so many things which have been recycled and some are degradable but most of them do not completely decompose like plastic. This leads to land pollution and if we try to get rid of them by burning then it coule potentially lead to air pollution. In addition, Pakistan does not have modern method to completely decompose these waste.

That is why, the foregin countries do not want to pollute neither their land nor their environment. Therefore, they send their used appliances to Pakistan. If the intake of those garbage is not stopped then in future our country will have no space to keep nor to decompose them.I humbly request the government to take a serious action and stop the flow of foregin waste into Pakistan.

Samina Aslam Qumbrani 

Hub 

