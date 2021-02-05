COAS for greater vigilance against hybrid warfare challenges

- Advertisement -

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war.

The army chief visited Lahore Garrison on Thursday and discussed matters related to hybrid warfare, Kashmir dispute and overall security situation of the country while addressing officers.

“The COAS address focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Gen Qamar also apprised the officers of the latest developments on the country’s eastern border, situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir, the military’s media wing said.

“People of Kashmir and this region deserve peace,” ISPR quoted the COAS as saying. He also stressed on greater vigilance amid new challenges of hybrid war.

Earlier, upon arrival in Lahore, the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

Earlier this week, while addressing a graduation ceremony held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan, General Bajwa said that Pakistan stands firmly committed to the ideals of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. “It is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions,” he had remarked.

The army chief also highlighted the need to resolve the long-standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion, the army chief emphasised. “However, we will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret our desire for peace as a sign of weakness,” he added.