HEADLINES

30 injured in grenade attack on Kashmir Day rally in Sibi

The rally was passing through Chakar Road Chungi when the hand grenade was thrown

By INP

SIBI: At least 30 people were injured when a hand grenade was hurled at a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in Sibi on Friday.

The rally was passing through Chakar Road Chungi when the hand grenade was thrown on it. However, the grenade missed its target.

- Advertisement -

The explosion slightly damaged a motorcycle and nearby buildings.

The wounded were rushed to Civil Hospital in Sibi in Edhi Foundation ambulances where the deputy commissioner has sounded an emergency.

Four of the injured people were stated to be in serious condition while four of them were children.

The security forces have surrounded the area after the bomb attack and started a search operation for the culprits.

Previous articlePakistan bowled out for 272 in second Test against South Africa
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan will stand with Kashmir against Indian atrocities, says Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Pakistan would continue to stand with their Kashmiri brethren struggling against the Indian atrocities, military...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan calls for combating Islamophobia on first-ever International Day of Human Fraternity

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting religious tolerance, understanding and cooperation at home and abroad at a virtual event held to commemorate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday saluted to the Kashmiri people for their valiant struggle despite unprecedented Indian brutalities...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Top leaders ask int’l community to hold India accountable

MUZAFFARABAD: The top political brass of the country, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood, on Friday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court hears illegal land allotment case against Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday heard a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS for greater vigilance against hybrid warfare challenges

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan calls for combating Islamophobia on first-ever International Day of Human...

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting religious tolerance, understanding and cooperation at home and abroad at a virtual event held to commemorate...

Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: COAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Top leaders ask int’l community to hold India accountable

Epaper – February 5 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.