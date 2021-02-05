30 injured in grenade attack on Kashmir Day rally in Sibi

SIBI: At least 30 people were injured when a hand grenade was hurled at a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in Sibi on Friday.

The rally was passing through Chakar Road Chungi when the hand grenade was thrown on it. However, the grenade missed its target.

The explosion slightly damaged a motorcycle and nearby buildings.

The wounded were rushed to Civil Hospital in Sibi in Edhi Foundation ambulances where the deputy commissioner has sounded an emergency.

Four of the injured people were stated to be in serious condition while four of them were children.

The security forces have surrounded the area after the bomb attack and started a search operation for the culprits.