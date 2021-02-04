CITY

Sindh vaccinates 979 medics against Covid-19 in 24 hours

By Staff Report
A paramedic attends a training session for the upcoming Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive in Karachi on January 30, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

KARACHI: As many as 979 frontline healthcare workers in Sindh were administered Covid-19 shots during the past 24 hours, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

After receiving half a million jabs of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, the authorities began the distribution of the vaccine simultaneously in all provinces and administrative units of the country Wednesday.

Of the total, 108 medics were vaccinated at Khaliq Dina Hall vaccination centre, 102 at Dow University of Health Sciences, 34 at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), 75 at Qatar Hospital, 14 at Sindh Government Hospital in New Karachi, 113 at Liaqatabad Hospital, 36 at Children Hospital, 37 at Sindh Government Hospital in Korangi and 145 at a private hospital in Malir.

Outside Karachi, 129 workers were inoculated against the disease at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro and 186 at Regional Blood Center (RCB), Shaheed Benazirabad (former Nawabshah).

As per the roll-out plan, the vaccine will first be made available to more than 400,000 doctors and frontline healthcare workers, teachers and social workers because they run the highest risk of exposure to the contagious disease.

After that, the shots will be provided to citizens over the age of 65, who generally face a higher mortality risk from the virus.

Pakistan received its first tranche of the Sinopharm jabs, given by China as a “gift”, on Tuesday. The shipment marked the first shots to be imported into the country where more than 549,032 cases of the disease have been reported since the outbreak in February last.

In addition, the government is due to receive a further 1.1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine by the end of this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced late last month.

Previous articleCourt extends Asif’s remand in NAB case
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court extends Asif’s remand in NAB case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended till February 18 the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab, KP to hold LB polls in phases, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that local bodies (LB) elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and cantonment...
Read more
KARACHI

NAB chief okays reference against PPP leader

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to file a reference against former Sindh minister Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Jam Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP to announce Senate polls schedule on February 11

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the schedule for the forthcoming Senate elections on February 11 as it started issuing nomination papers...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three of family injured in cylinder blast

PESHAWAR: At least three members of a family received serious burn injuries in a gas explosion in here on Thursday morning. Rescue officials said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahbaz shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

LAHORE: PML-N president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was moved to a hospital Thursday morning after his health deteriorated. Strict security measures have...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

NAB chief okays reference against PPP leader

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to file a reference against former Sindh minister Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Jam Khan...

ECP to announce Senate polls schedule on February 11

Three of family injured in cylinder blast

Shahbaz shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.