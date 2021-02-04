NATIONAL

Shahbaz shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

By Staff Report

LAHORE: PML-N president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was moved to a hospital Thursday morning after his health deteriorated.

Strict security measures have been taken outside the hospital premises.

A special medical board is expected to treat Sharif.

Sharif has been imprisoned at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in several corruption cases including money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income case.

The reference mainly accused Sharif of being a beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars, who had no sources to acquire such assets.

It said the family members and benamidars of the Sharif family received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were laundered by way of foreign pay orders, which were deposited in the personal bank accounts of Hamza and Suleman.

The reference further said that the family of Sharif failed to justify the sources of funds used for the acquisition of assets.

It said the suspects committed offenses of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and money laundering as delineated in the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. It asked the trial court to try the suspects and punish them under the law.

Previous articleEngland get Pope boost but Crawley a doubt after freak injury
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom; four terrorists killed in NW operation

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Wednesday killed four terrorists during exchange of fire in a compound in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan where...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan CM seeks effective mechanism to follow up CPEC projects

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has stressed the need to form an effective mechanism to follow up the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

China Cultural Centre to host online celebration of Chinese New Year

ISLAMABAD: As year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, the China Cultural Centre (CCC) in Pakistan will host...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buzdar directs to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that Kashmir Solidarity Day be observed with full zeal, fervour and devotion. In a statement issued here...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA to continue bringing back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has said that it will continue flights to bring back passengers from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. A spokesperson of the national...
Read more
HEADLINES

Freedom of expression overriding priority of govt: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the overriding priority of the current government under the leadership of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Myanmar junta blocks Facebook to shut down dissent as West increases...

NAYPYITAW: Myanmar’s junta blocked Facebook and other messaging services in the name of ensuring stability on Thursday as they consolidate power following a coup...

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom; four terrorists killed in NW operation

Epaper – February 4 LHR 2021

Epaper – February 4 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.