Shahbaz shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

LAHORE: PML-N president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was moved to a hospital Thursday morning after his health deteriorated.

Strict security measures have been taken outside the hospital premises.

A special medical board is expected to treat Sharif.

Sharif has been imprisoned at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in several corruption cases including money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income case.

The reference mainly accused Sharif of being a beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars, who had no sources to acquire such assets.

It said the family members and benamidars of the Sharif family received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were laundered by way of foreign pay orders, which were deposited in the personal bank accounts of Hamza and Suleman.

The reference further said that the family of Sharif failed to justify the sources of funds used for the acquisition of assets.

It said the suspects committed offenses of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and money laundering as delineated in the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. It asked the trial court to try the suspects and punish them under the law.