NATIONAL

Punjab, KP to hold LB polls in phases, SC told

In November, Justice Isa, while hearing a case pertaining to the holding of LB elections in KP, had described the absence of a grassroots government in the province as a brazen disregard of the law

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that local bodies (LB) elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and cantonment boards will be held in phases starting April.

Last week, the apex court had directed the commission to furnish a comprehensive response within a week on holding the LB polls across the country.

According to the dates provided by the commission, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the election will be held in two phases: the first phase on April 8 and the second on May 29.

The schedule of the first phase will be announced on February 12, while for the second phase, on March 25.

Similarly, it said, the elections in Punjab will be held in three phases, where polling in the first phase will be held on June 20, followed by the second phase on July 16, and the third on August 8.

The schedule for the elections will also be announced in phases, the commission said.

In a similar way, the nationwide elections for the cantonment boards will also be held on April 8 and May 29, it added.

“The election commission held two sessions over the instructions of the Supreme Court to deliberate on the local government elections in the provinces, Islamabad and the cantonment boards,” the ECP said. “The minutes of the meetings have also been attached.”

“The matter of local council elections in Sindh and Balochistan have been postponed till February 11 meeting,” it said.

In November, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while hearing a case pertaining to the holding of LB elections in KP, had described the absence of a grassroots government in the province as a brazen disregard of the law, observing that neither the chief minister nor the provincial cabinet members were abiding by the Local Government Act, 2013 and the Constitution by not holding the elections.

The term of the elected local government representatives in the province expired on August 28, 2019. Thus the people continue to be deprived of democracy, the court had regretted, adding the violation of the Constitution must be brought to an end.

Previous articleCrime, conflict, chaos crushing Afghan hopes for tomorrow
Next articleCourt extends Asif’s remand in NAB case
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Balochistan coal miners reluctant to work after Hazara massacre

QUETTA: Thousands of miners have stopped work and many have fled Balochistan since militants killed 10 Hazara workers at a colliery last month, officials...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh vaccinates 979 medics against Covid-19 in 24 hours

KARACHI: As many as 979 frontline healthcare workers in Sindh were administered Covid-19 shots during the past 24 hours, the provincial health department said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends Asif’s remand in NAB case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended till February 18 the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP to announce Senate polls schedule on February 11

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the schedule for the forthcoming Senate elections on February 11 as it started issuing nomination papers...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three of family injured in cylinder blast

PESHAWAR: At least three members of a family received serious burn injuries in a gas explosion in here on Thursday morning. Rescue officials said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahbaz shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

LAHORE: PML-N president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was moved to a hospital Thursday morning after his health deteriorated. Strict security measures have...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Crime, conflict, chaos crushing Afghan hopes for tomorrow

KABUL: Every morning when Khan Wali Kamran left for work, he was afraid his children might be killed in Kabul’s streets before he got...

NAB chief okays reference against PPP leader

ECP to announce Senate polls schedule on February 11

Three of family injured in cylinder blast

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.