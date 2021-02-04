Punjab, KP to hold LB polls in phases, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that local bodies (LB) elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and cantonment boards will be held in phases starting April.

Last week, the apex court had directed the commission to furnish a comprehensive response within a week on holding the LB polls across the country.

According to the dates provided by the commission, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the election will be held in two phases: the first phase on April 8 and the second on May 29.

The schedule of the first phase will be announced on February 12, while for the second phase, on March 25.

Similarly, it said, the elections in Punjab will be held in three phases, where polling in the first phase will be held on June 20, followed by the second phase on July 16, and the third on August 8.

The schedule for the elections will also be announced in phases, the commission said.

In a similar way, the nationwide elections for the cantonment boards will also be held on April 8 and May 29, it added.

“The election commission held two sessions over the instructions of the Supreme Court to deliberate on the local government elections in the provinces, Islamabad and the cantonment boards,” the ECP said. “The minutes of the meetings have also been attached.”

“The matter of local council elections in Sindh and Balochistan have been postponed till February 11 meeting,” it said.

In November, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while hearing a case pertaining to the holding of LB elections in KP, had described the absence of a grassroots government in the province as a brazen disregard of the law, observing that neither the chief minister nor the provincial cabinet members were abiding by the Local Government Act, 2013 and the Constitution by not holding the elections.

The term of the elected local government representatives in the province expired on August 28, 2019. Thus the people continue to be deprived of democracy, the court had regretted, adding the violation of the Constitution must be brought to an end.