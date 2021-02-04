NATIONAL

Opp won’t resign from assemblies: Rasheed

'The rage [of Pakistan Democratic Movement] has subsided,' he says

By Staff Report
Pic22-005 LAHORE: Jun22- Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed addressing a press conference at Railway Headquarter. ONLINE PHOTO by Malik Sajjad

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has expressed the confidence that the opposition alliance will not cross the political limit beyond the proposed long march to Islamabad and the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The rage [of Pakistan Democratic Movement],” he said, “has subsided.”

“No protest movements can topple elected governments,” he said, citing the 2014 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in, during a press conference in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

“We are not giving a tough time to the opposition, we will respond according to their plan.”

In politics, he said, it is not wise to approach a dead end as dialogue is the best option to sort out differences.

“Those who are talking about resigning from the assemblies may revisit their decisions as it won’t bring any change,” the minister said.

He added: “The government has already completed three years in office, with just one year left. Electoral activities begin in the fourth year.”

Rashid further said that Senate elections planned for March will strengthen the democracy, recalling both opposition parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — agreed on an open vote in the 2006 Charter of Democracy, but have now backtracked on it.

“Prime Minister Imran wishes for the Senate election to be transparent,” he further said.

Staff Report

