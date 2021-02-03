HEADLINES

SC questions PM after release of Rs500mln for lawmakers development fund

Justice Isa asked if the PM Imran's decision was within the ambit of the law

By News Desk

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa took notice of the Rs500 million development grant announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for lawmakers of National and provincial assemblies on Wednesday.

A two-judge bench of the top court summoned Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan in the court while taking note of the above, and referred to a previous case taken on by the SC wherein it discussed the allotment of funds by the premeir.

Refering to paragraph 52 of the SC’s December 5, 2013 judgment, given during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) tenure, regarding a premier’s discretion to allot funds, Justice Isa asked if the PM Imran’s decision was within the ambit of the law.

He directed the advocate general and the AGP to seek instructions from the government and inform the SC in this regard. “If these funds turn out to be in accordance with the Constitution, we will conclude this case,” Justice Isa observed.

“However, if the decision was not made in line with the Constitution, we will initiate action against the same,” he said, adding, “in such a case, the matter will be referred to the chief justice to constitute a bench to initiate legal proceedings.”

Responding to the judge’s observations, the attorney general assured the court that he will seek a response from the government and convey the same to the court.

On January 27, the prime minister presided over a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling alliance led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Parliament House, during which he approved grants of Rs500 million for each member of the National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies.

 

