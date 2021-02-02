SC orders to shift prime suspect in Pearl murder to rest house

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to move Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, principal suspect in the 2002 kidnap and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, from a death cell to a state rest house.

Last week, a three-judge panel quashed 18-year-old murder convictions against the four suspects, including British-born Sheikh. However, kidnapping convictions were left in place, but the men were ordered freed as they had already served out sentences for the kidnapping charges.

The Tuesday’s decision was announced on separate appeals from the Sindh government and the Pearl family, requesting the court to review its decision.

The court ordered that all detainees in the case should be moved to a common barrack of jail for two days. After it, they should be kept at a government rest house.

“Sheikh’s family may also stay with him from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm [GMT+5],” the court said, adding he would not be allowed mobile or internet facility.