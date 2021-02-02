NATIONAL

SC orders to shift prime suspect in Pearl murder to rest house

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to move Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, principal suspect in the 2002 kidnap and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, from a death cell to a state rest house.

Last week, a three-judge panel quashed 18-year-old murder convictions against the four suspects, including British-born Sheikh. However, kidnapping convictions were left in place, but the men were ordered freed as they had already served out sentences for the kidnapping charges.

The Tuesday’s decision was announced on separate appeals from the Sindh government and the Pearl family, requesting the court to review its decision.

The court ordered that all detainees in the case should be moved to a common barrack of jail for two days. After it, they should be kept at a government rest house.

“Sheikh’s family may also stay with him from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm [GMT+5],” the court said, adding he would not be allowed mobile or internet facility.

Pearl, 38, was abducted on January 23, 2002, in Karachi and beheaded the next month, reportedly by Al-Qaeda.

Prior to his kidnapping, the journalist had been investigating the link between reportedly Pakistan-based militants and Richard Reid, the notorious “Shoe Bomber” who attempted to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.

In July 2002, following the hearings, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Hyderabad had sentenced to death Sheikh and life term to other co-accused. Sheikh was convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in Karachi in which he was kidnapped.

However, all four convicts had moved SHC in 2002 challenging their convictions.

In his autobiography, In the Line of Fire: A Memoir, former president Pervaiz Musharraf had claimed that Sheikh, a student at the London School of Economics (reports suggest he did not graduate), was hired by MI6 to engage in “jihadi operations”, adding that “at some point, he probably became a rogue or a double agent”.

