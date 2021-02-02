Sports

Pakistan may make changes in squad: Misbah

The head coach says they would make sure that the best team is fielded against South Africa for the second Test

By News Desk

Pakistani head coach Misbahul Haq has said that there is a possibility of some changes in the squad for the second Test against South Africa.

“We would make sure that the best team is fielded against South Africa for the second Test. Though it is too early to say anything on the final combination, we would not be afraid of making any changes in the team, if some needs arise,” Misbah said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

“No doubt Pindi and Karachi stadiums have different conditions. We are monitoring the situation and we will decide on the final combination once we inspect the final shape of the playing surface. Shamsi could not play the first Test. Let’s see how he would go on to perform here, if selected.”

He added, “We have given Haris Rauf a long run and he came out good. He is talented and a good future is ahead of him. If there is a need to add one pacer in the team, we even can consider him. Yes, it is unfortunate that we haven’t got a settled opening pair as yet. The same has happened in New Zealand. We are trying to give our openers a longer run and want to get the best out of them.”

