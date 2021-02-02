World

Indonesian air crash investigators send plane parts to US, UK for checks

The 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on January 9, killing all 62 people on board

By Agencies

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s air accident investigator has sent five components of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet to the United States and Britain for examination, including the autothrottle that controls engine power automatically, the agency’s head said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Boeing Co. 737-500 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on January 9, killing all 62 people on board.

National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) Chief Soerjanto Tjahjono told Reuters the components had been sent for examination to help find out why an autothrottle parameter had changed. He did not identify the other parts.

The plane’s flight data recorder (FDR) has been found and read by investigators but a maritime search is going on for the cockpit voice recorder’s (CVR) memory unit that Tjahjono said would help explain any human factors behind the crash.

“If we only have the FDR, we do not know why the parameter changed, what was the reason,” he said of the autothrottle. “We need confirmation from the components that we sent to the US and UK and the CVR.”

KNKT said last month it was investigating whether a problem with the autothrottle system contributed to the crash given an issue with it had been reported on a flight a few days earlier.

It is acceptable for a plane to fly with an autothrottle system that is not working because pilots can control it manually instead.

KNKT plans to issue a preliminary report into the crash soon, possibly on Feb. 9, Tjahjono said.

Citing sources close to the investigation, the Wall Street Journal last month reported the FDR data showed the autothrottle system was not operating properly on one of the plane’s engines as it climbed on departure from Jakarta.

Instead of shutting off the system, the FDR indicated the pilots tried to get the stuck throttle to function, the WSJ said. That could create significant differences in power between engines, making the jet harder to control.

Tjahjono said the WSJ report was incorrect and more information would be provided in the KNKT’s preliminary report.

Previous articleMyanmar generals tighten grip on power as US calls for sanctions
Next articleDeposed Myanmar leader warned of possible army obstruction
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Deposed Myanmar leader warned of possible army obstruction

YANGON: Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who became Myanmar’s leader in 2016 following five decades of military rule, cautioned repeatedly...
Read more
World

Myanmar generals tighten grip on power as US calls for sanctions

WASHINGTON: The United States threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar’s generals after they seized power in a coup and detained elected leader Aung San...
Read more
Top Headlines

Indian journalists accused of sedition over protest reporting

NEW DELHI: Several senior Indian journalists are facing charges of sedition over their reporting and online posts about a protest by farmers last week,...
Read more
World

Indian police block roads into Delhi to stop farmers disrupting budget day

NEW DELHI: Indian police and paramilitary dug ditches and spread razor wire across main roads into New Delhi on Monday to prevent protesting farmers...
Read more
Top Headlines

Kushner, Berkowitz nominated for Nobel peace prize for Israel deals

WASHINGTON: Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their...
Read more
World

Military takes control of Myanmar, detains Suu Kyi

NAYPYITAW: Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Hamza moves LHC for bail in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday filed a bail request in Lahore High Court...

Pakistan eye first Test series win over South Africa in 17 years

14 dead as speeding coach turns turtle in Balochistan

Deposed Myanmar leader warned of possible army obstruction

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.