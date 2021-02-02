Four dead in Islamabad traffic light violation

ISLAMABAD: At least four people died and two others injured when one of the vehicles in the protocol convoy of Kashmala Tariq, the federal ombudsperson for harassment of women at the workplace, rammed into a car and a motorcycle while violating a traffic light near the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

Azlan Khan & Waqas Khan, son & husband of Federal Ombudsperson #KashmalaTariq. A Fortuner with a non-excise issued govt registration plate GAH-555 and a Vigo with police lights were also part of the incident.

Reports citing police sources suggest the police while confirming the incident said it happened in the G-11 sector.

Tariq’s husband, Waqas Khan, and son, Azlan Khan, were also in one of the vehicles.

Islamabad police shifted Waqas to Ramna police station in G-11. Reports suggest the ombudsperson’s son and others in the convoy managed to escape the scene.