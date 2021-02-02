NATIONAL

Four dead in Islamabad traffic light violation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: At least four people died and two others injured when one of the vehicles in the protocol convoy of Kashmala Tariq, the federal ombudsperson for harassment of women at the workplace, rammed into a car and a motorcycle while violating a traffic light near the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

Reports citing police sources suggest the police while confirming the incident said it happened in the G-11 sector.

Tariq’s husband, Waqas Khan, and son, Azlan Khan, were also in one of the vehicles.

Islamabad police shifted Waqas to Ramna police station in G-11. Reports suggest the ombudsperson’s son and others in the convoy managed to escape the scene.

One of the vehicles had a government number plate bolted on it, the police said.

A police spokesperson said action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with the law.

