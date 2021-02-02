CITY

14 dead as speeding coach turns turtle in Balochistan

By APP

KARACHI: At least 14 people died and nine hurt when a speeding passenger coach overturned near Uthal city of Balochistan’s Lasbela district on Tuesday.

The ill-fated coach was travelling to Karachi from Panjgur, according to Balochistan Levies personnel. The accident took place near Wayaro Farm when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased include five women and two children, the rescue officials said.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Uthal while four patients who are said to be in a critical condition were shifted to Karachi.

