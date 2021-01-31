Prime minister “saddened” on passing of PTI leader Shahid Gondal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Shahid Gondal.

“Saddened to learn of Shahid Gondal’s passing… My condolences & prayers go to his family,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

The prime minister said that late Shahid Gondal was one of PTI’s most loyal workers who stood with the party during its struggle against the political mafias.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday expressed his condolences over the demise of the PTI leader.

Calling him a “selfless committed PTI worker”, the foreign minister said late Shahid Gondal stood by the party in challenging times.

“His contribution & memory will remain with us forever,” Qureshi said and prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

A member of Insaf Lawyers Forum, Shahid Gondal breathed his last on Saturday due to the Covid-19 related complications. His nephew had confirmed that Gondal tested positive for Covid-19 last month in a statement on Facebook.

Gondal had also served as the Chief Legal Adviser of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

His funeral prayers will be held at his ancestral village of Mato Sharif in Mandi Bahauddin at 3 pm, according to his nephew.